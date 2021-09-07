Jomoro MP loses mother, Deaconess Mary Afo Toffey

Listen to article

Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, Dorcas Afo-Toffey has lost her biological mother.

Mary Afo Toffey in her 80s died at the University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC) on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 7pm after a short illness.

The late Mary Afo Toffey left behind five children including Dorcas Afo-Toffey who is the MP for Jomoro Constituency.

She was baptized in the Church of Pentecost and was a staunch Pentecostal.

Before her demise, she was a Deaconess of the Church of Pentecost, Atlanta Assembly in the US.

Confirming the sad incident to this journalist, the Special Assistant to Jomoro MP, Mr. Benedict Boadi said, "She fell unconscious in the house and was rushed to the hospital which the doctor said she died before her arrival."

Mr. Boadi narrated that "She had a little sickness which was treated. After that she kept complaining that she wants to come home that's a new house built by the children, she always complaining she wants to come back to Tikobo1 to feel her house. So on Friday, 3rd September Hon. Dorcas Toffey sent her driver to go and bring her to her new house. Upon arrival to bring her belongings and her, she fell unconscious and died."

However, the remains of the late Deaconess Mary Afo Toffey has since been deposited at a morgue in Accra.

The date for her burial and funeral rites are yet to be officially announced to the general public by the family.

Some residents of Jomoro Constituency have started sending their condolences to the bereaved family.

Among the well-wishers is the 2016 Jomoro NDC Parliamentary Candidate, Thomas Yankey.

"My family and I wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to Hon. Dorcas Afo Toffey on the demise of her mom which was just brought to our attention.

"It is our prayer that the Lord will strengthen you as you go through these difficult times. May the soul of the departed rest in peace!", he sympathized.