07.09.2021 Headlines

Ghana’s economy one of the fastest growing in the world – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says government has since 2017 introduced measures geared towards building a resilient economy.

Citing figures to support his claim, the President said Ghana's average GDP annual growth rate had increased from 3.4 in 2016 to 7 percent between 2017 and 2020.

The President said the resilience of Ghana's economy is also evident in the positive GDP growth recorded amid the pandemic.

“Government, since 2017 has put in place measures to reduce the cost of doing business, improved the business environment and made the Ghanaian economy not only one of the business-friendly economies in Africa but also one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.”

“Indeed, the economies of many countries around the world were in a recession, having recorded negative growth as a result of the pandemic. Ghana's economy was one of the very few that still managed to record positive GDP growth,” he said at the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre's (GIPC) Summit dubbed 'Spark up'.

Despite touting Ghana's economic growth, the President urged Ghanaians to assist in the government's efforts to build a business-friendly economy.

“This will enable our nation to get to the stage where the exploitation of the opportunities that are available to us will help us build an optimistic, self-confident, self-reliant and prosperous nation. A Ghana Beyond Aid,” the President added.

The summit, which was held both physically and online, was under the theme “Maximising Ghana's Investment Potential.”

The President was speaking as a special guest of honour.

---citinews

