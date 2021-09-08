Dr. Anning extols Ibn Chambas, others; bashes ECOWAS for becoming a 'Heads of States Club'

The Director of Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, Prof Kwesi Aning has lauded the exceptional leadership qualities exhibited by some individuals including Ghana’s Dr. Ibn Chambas during their time as heads of ECOWAS.

He said the leadership role of those men showed clearly that the association was being led by visionary and knowledgeable people.

“If you look at particular types of leaders within ECOWAS at particular times, you will notice when the organization was driven by vision, by knowledge and by prevention,” he noted passionately.

He mentioned Dr. Abass Bundu, Dr. Ibn Chambas and HE Olusegun Obasanjo as some personalities who were successful in their quest to maintain peace on the West African territory with their exceptional leadership skills.

According to him, these persons showed great leadership qualities and strongly adhered to ECOWAS protocols and regulations of member states.

Prof Anin added that these persons showed loads of proactive diplomacy, interventions and the direct abilities to speak in public to the infringements of Heads of States and member states.

“But since then, ECOWAS has been comatose and ECOWAS of the people have become ECOWAS of Heads of States club. Inept, distant, ineffectual and basically unable, unwilling and incapable to fulfilling the aspirations of the people of ECOWAS.

Prof Anin was sharing his view on PM Express on the Guinean mutiny that occurred on Sunday. He was unhappy with several leaders’ approaches to solving issues that could lead to mutinies in Africa.

He noted that the assertion of member states being sovereign was mute because agreeing to voluntarily sign on to that instrument meant readiness to domesticate its rules and regulations.

He reminded member states that “collective was more capable in delivering on member goals than individual” states, adding that the inability to elicit compliance from member states has been a failure from African Heads of State.

The Professor was also alarmed about the recurrence as he pointed that the situation in Guinea could be replicated in other African countries since same problematic demographics run through.

“Young people are unemployed, unemployable, poor education, there’s a sense of frustration, sense of exclusion, victimhood and dispossession. And across the sub region, we have seen the tinkering of constitutions, the suppression of civil society and manipulation of media to tell a particular type of story,” he cautions.

"In societies where there is suppression of dissent and the expression of free views," he noted, the people “never ever get know what is happening."