If you can’t do the job just leave — Asabee tell CEOs

Some Chief Executives Officers of State Owned Enterprises (SoEs) may have to focus on their jobs and do it to the satisfaction of their supervising Authority or risk losing it.

More than half of them who absented themselves from a workshop today have incurred the wrath of the Director General of State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA), Stephen Asamoah Boateng as he warns them to focus on the job or vacate their posts.

Mr. Asamoah Boateng was displeased that only a third of the CEOs were present at the workshop which he noted was an essential program to enhance the performance of the CEOs.

The workshop was aimed at drafting a code of corporate governance for the Enterprises, to make them more productive than they have been over the years.

Mr. Asamoah Boateng further described the huge absenteeism at the workshop as total indiscipline.

“Those who have not been with us today although they were invited, am sort of disappointed because this is such a crucial document that will impact on your life as a CEO, as a Board member or Board chair. Invitations went out, my team has been calling and here we are just about a third or half.

My concern is that I’ve been around for so long in Ghana politics and in the economy so much that one of the things we fail to acknowledge is time management and indiscipline of work,” he pointed.

The Former Local Government Minister continued that “If you’ve been entrusted to do a work, just put your brains to it, put your attention to it, put your commitment to it and do it. If you cannot do it, ask permission and leave.”

Mr. Asamoah Boateng added that there are equally qualified people ready to fit in the shoes of any CEOs should they resign from their offices.

"If they take their jobs seriously and attend to those (discipline) matters," he said, "they would realize such workshops are impacting on their work and failure to abide by the code attracts sanctions including removal from office."

He indicated that SIGA is poised to make a positive change and not replicate the old ways of running government business.