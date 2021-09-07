FixTheCountry is a genuine cry from citizens; listen to them – Mahama to gov’t

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has described the agitations of the #FixTheCountry Movement as a genuine cry of citizens calling for help.

He is asking government to listen and address their needs but not describe them as anti-party.

The #FixTheCountry Movement last month staged one of the biggest demonstrations in the country in recent years.

Their message was very clear and loud that government should and must fix the country to foster development to improve the lives of the ordinary Ghanaian.

Delivering a speech at the NDC Professionals Forum on Monday, September 6, 2021, former President John Dramani Mahama stressed that it will be wrong for the government to attribute the concerns of the movement with political affiliations.

According to him, the movement carries the genuine cries of Ghanaians and must be paid attention to.

“The speed with which hundreds of thousands of young people spontaneously took over social media and demanded that this country be fixed is a cautionary tale on how exactly the people feel about the way this county is being governed,” Mahama said in his speech.

The ex-Ghana president added, “Rather than cynically scoffing at these calls, ascribing political motives to them, and pretending that the genuine cry for help from our citizens is the figment of the imagination of some political leaders, we should be lending a listening ear to these young people and indeed the general population.”

After their massive demonstration in Accra, leaders of the #FixTheCountry movement are gearing up to take the exercise to the other parts of the regions.

The next destination is Takoradi with convenors scheduled to rally followers to hit the streets on September 21, according to sources.