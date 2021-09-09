Stop saying there are no jobs in the country — Achiase Chief Imam differs in opinion

Imam Ahmed Adams

The Chief Imam of Achiase, a town along the Kumasi-Barrekese road in the Ashanti Region, Imam Ahmed Adams Antwi says it is time Ghanaians do away with the notion that there are no job opportunities in the country.

Job opportunities he noted, are numerous in the country but the youth always rely on government for non-existing carriers.

The Muslim scholar noted that vocational skills which play major role in employment creation and national development have been delegated to the background.

According to him, tertiary education now tends to be the main focus of parents who believes it is the only way their wards can secure employment in future.

"Such ideology of going to school to obtain masters degree and secure lucrative white color job to become rich," Chief Imam Antwi observed, is the root cause of the rural-urban drift.

He noted that education though plays an important role in national development, vocational training also plays equal role to provide the youth with skills to become self-employed.

He added that vocational skills such as carpentry, masonry, mechanics, electricals, tailoring among others are means of creating jobs to earn their living.

"Allah created man to live according to one's talent, and the issue of force competitions of everyone is entitled to gain white color job to become rich overnight must be discarded," Imam Ahmed Adams Antwi admonished.

He noted that if government and for that matter parents, take his advice into consideration and encourage the youth to go into vocational training, it would go a long way to not only create self-employment but also would help curb social vices such as armed robbery, theft, ritual murder, drug abuse and others.