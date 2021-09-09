ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
09.09.2021 Social News

Stop saying there are no jobs in the country — Achiase Chief Imam differs in opinion

Imam Ahmed AdamsImam Ahmed Adams
Listen to article

The Chief Imam of Achiase, a town along the Kumasi-Barrekese road in the Ashanti Region, Imam Ahmed Adams Antwi says it is time Ghanaians do away with the notion that there are no job opportunities in the country.

Job opportunities he noted, are numerous in the country but the youth always rely on government for non-existing carriers.

The Muslim scholar noted that vocational skills which play major role in employment creation and national development have been delegated to the background.

According to him, tertiary education now tends to be the main focus of parents who believes it is the only way their wards can secure employment in future.

"Such ideology of going to school to obtain masters degree and secure lucrative white color job to become rich," Chief Imam Antwi observed, is the root cause of the rural-urban drift.

He noted that education though plays an important role in national development, vocational training also plays equal role to provide the youth with skills to become self-employed.

He added that vocational skills such as carpentry, masonry, mechanics, electricals, tailoring among others are means of creating jobs to earn their living.

"Allah created man to live according to one's talent, and the issue of force competitions of everyone is entitled to gain white color job to become rich overnight must be discarded," Imam Ahmed Adams Antwi admonished.

He noted that if government and for that matter parents, take his advice into consideration and encourage the youth to go into vocational training, it would go a long way to not only create self-employment but also would help curb social vices such as armed robbery, theft, ritual murder, drug abuse and others.

King Amoah
King Amoah

Ashanti Regional CorrespondentPage: KingAmoah

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
School Feeding Coordinator pays unannounced visit to monitors caterers as schools reopen
09.09.2021 | Social News
Ghana gears up for Africa’s largest Youth Summit
08.09.2021 | Social News
MCE pledges to install CCTV at Kpone Community SHS to enhance surveillance
08.09.2021 | Social News
10-year-old girl's neck slashed with cutlass by her Uncle for sitting in front of his door
08.09.2021 | Social News
E/R: Mining pit collapse kills three at Apinamang
08.09.2021 | Social News
OneTeacherOneLaptop: TM1 laptop cost GH¢1,831.47, government would bear GH¢1,282.03 — NAGRAT clears air
08.09.2021 | Social News
Mahama’s do or die comment repulsive, unbefitting of a former President – Group
08.09.2021 | Social News
5 persons arrested for dumping refuse indiscriminately punished to clear 'borla'
08.09.2021 | Social News
Beef up security in Gomoa Adzintem – Chief appeals to IGP
08.09.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line