Support your fine, young, innovative Regional Minister to succeed – Akufo-Addo to Western North residents

Support your fine, young, innovative Regional Minister to succeed – Akufo-Addo to Western North residents
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked residents of the Western North Region to support their Regional Minister, Rocky Obeng to achieve great success for the region.

“You have a fine Regional Minister who is young and innovative, support him to succeed,” he said.

The President who was speaking on Sefwi-Wiawso based Liberty FM as part of his two-day tour of the Western North Region said “when he assumed office, he introduced the one school child, one desk initiative aimed at addressing the deficit with school desk. If you are not creative and innovative, how can you think of such an initiative?”

Nana Akufo-Addo added that “you know my stance on education leading to the introduction of the Free SHS policy, so if you get a Regional Minister who is helping in this direction, l must commend him for that. Rocky has done well and l fully endorse this initiative of his”.

Rocky Obeng was appointed as Regional Minister in March 2021 and became the second Regional Minister after the creation of the Region.

The President’s tour of the Western North Region saw him inaugurate the Western North Regional Coordinating Council which will serve as the main administrative office of the Region.

