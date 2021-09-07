Government pays 70% of ‘one teacher one laptop’ initiative through GETFund

The Administrator of GETFund, Dr. Richard Ampofo Boadu, on Friday, September 3 joined the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, and other dignitaries for the launch of government's 'One Teacher, One Laptop' programme at a short ceremony at St Mary's Senior High School in Accra.

The programme aims at providing over 350,000 laptops to Ghanaian teachers in fulfilment of government's pledge to equip teachers with the requisite ICT skills to prepare the next generation for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

At the event, the Vice President handed over laptops to all 71 teachers of the St. Mary's SHS.

This initiative, which is aimed at facilitating teaching, lesson planning, and learning outcomes, is a collaboration between the Ministry of Education and Ghana Education Service and GETFund as its funding agency, with government through GETFund funding 70% whilst teachers pay 30%.

The government will provide teachers in Ghana with laptops preloaded with educational materials and with access to an E-Library equipped with books recommended by the GES on the various subjects.

The materials can be accessed whether online or offline and with free Wi-Fi available in 722 Senior High Schools across the country, access to the almost innumerable resources available on the internet is expected to aid research, teaching and learning.

“GETFund is proud of its role in bringing government's vision to fruition, and remains committed to investing in both physical infrastructure and initiatives such as this to improve teaching and learning outcomes in the country,” a statement from GETFund noted.

