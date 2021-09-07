Kaaka death: Police refute claims of delaying murder trial

Police prosecutors handling the murder trial of social activist, Ibrahim Muhammed, aka Kaaka, have refuted claims they are not taking the case seriously.

Speaking after the case was adjourned to September 23, 2021, the prosecutor in the case, Chief Superintendent Kofi Blagodzi, said his side was waiting on the Attorney General’s Office for the way forward.

He said the police have given the docket of the case to the Attorney General’s Office, which is preparing to come to court for the committals.

Speaking to the media after the court hearing on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, the prosecutor stressed that the police are doing all that they can to ensure justice is served.

“It is not the police who do the committals. It is the AG, so the AG will be in court. The falsehood out there that the police are not doing anything about the matter is wrong. It has been established by even the counsel of the accused persons,” Supt. Blagodzi said to Citi News.

Three persons have so far been arrested in connection with the death of Ibrahim Muhammed who lived at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

He was attacked on the evening of June 27 and died a day later.

The three persons, Issaka Ibrahim, Fuseni Mohammed and Iddi Mohammed have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and murder.

During the court hearing, the three accused persons were remanded for the fourth time.

Despite the police explanation, Ibrahim Muhammed’s family remain unconvinced.

His brother, Nafiu Mohammed, who was at the court maintained that they were not satisfied with the police’s conduct.

“The police officers have not been directly involved and have not taken the case very seriously,” he said.

Kaaka’s death sparked protests that saw two persons killed after the military responded to the scene.

This was then the subject of a commission of inquiry that took testimonies from about 20 witnesses including journalists, police, and military officers, as well as political appointees in the jurisdiction of the incident, and family members of some victims.

The report of the committee is yet to be made public.

The committee, made up of Justice George Kingsley Koomson as the Chairman; a security analyst, Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso, and the Executive Director of Penplusbytes, Juliet Adiema Amoah, presented its findings to the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

