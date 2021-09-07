'My headmaster beat me mercilessly' – Traumatised JAPASS final year student cries

A 19-year-old student of the Jachie Pramso SHS (JAPASS) says she is traumatized a week after alleging she was mercilessly beaten by her headmaster.

Her name only given as Mary, the teenager’s only crime according to her was offering her jacket to a colleague student who was not dressed properly.

“..last week Thursday, we were in class and our headmaster was about to punish my colleague for dressing inappropriately so I gave him my jacket to cover up his indecent dressing then the headmaster asked me to go to his office and wait for him.

“He later came to the office and beat me mercilessly,” the school girl who is yet to recover from the ordeal narrated to Akoma FM in an interview.

According to her, she has not been in the right frame of mind since that beating and is unsure if she will recover in time to fully concentrate on her studies for the ongoing West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

“Now I can’t even concentrate and learn because I’ve been traumatized I have not been able to go to campus since the incident happened and I’m scared it might affect me,” Mary cried.

Amid condemnation of the actions of the JAPASS headmaster, the Ashanti Regional Coordinator for Girl Child Education of the Ghana Education Service (GES) Hannah Amponsah has advised the student to file a complaint at the district education office.

Afterwards, her story will be investigated and later if the headmaster is found guilty, he will be sanctioned accordingly.