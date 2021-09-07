ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
07.09.2021 Social News

'My headmaster beat me mercilessly' – Traumatised JAPASS final year student cries

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
'My headmaster beat me mercilessly' – Traumatised JAPASS final year student cries
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

A 19-year-old student of the Jachie Pramso SHS (JAPASS) says she is traumatized a week after alleging she was mercilessly beaten by her headmaster.

Her name only given as Mary, the teenager’s only crime according to her was offering her jacket to a colleague student who was not dressed properly.

“..last week Thursday, we were in class and our headmaster was about to punish my colleague for dressing inappropriately so I gave him my jacket to cover up his indecent dressing then the headmaster asked me to go to his office and wait for him.

“He later came to the office and beat me mercilessly,” the school girl who is yet to recover from the ordeal narrated to Akoma FM in an interview.

According to her, she has not been in the right frame of mind since that beating and is unsure if she will recover in time to fully concentrate on her studies for the ongoing West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

“Now I can’t even concentrate and learn because I’ve been traumatized I have not been able to go to campus since the incident happened and I’m scared it might affect me,” Mary cried.

Amid condemnation of the actions of the JAPASS headmaster, the Ashanti Regional Coordinator for Girl Child Education of the Ghana Education Service (GES) Hannah Amponsah has advised the student to file a complaint at the district education office.

Afterwards, her story will be investigated and later if the headmaster is found guilty, he will be sanctioned accordingly.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
49-year-old man killed in accident on Akatsi-Wute road
07.09.2021 | Social News
“Stop begging for criminals” – COP Doku urge politicians, chiefs
07.09.2021 | Social News
GNAT prepares to strike on October 1 over poor working conditions
07.09.2021 | Social News
PWDs at tollbooths to protest poor working conditions
07.09.2021 | Social News
coup d'états are not the best way to solve economic issues - Kwesi Pratt
07.09.2021 | Social News
Guinean Coup: A failure of Alpha Conde’s peers — Ablakwa
07.09.2021 | Social News
Owner of building sited on waterway at Nsakina to face court today
07.09.2021 | Social News
Police probe ‘disappearance’ of mother of three
07.09.2021 | Social News
Instability rising in West Africa, leaders must sit up – D.K. Osei warns
07.09.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line