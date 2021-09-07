ModernGhana logo
07.09.2021

“Stop begging for criminals” – COP Doku urge politicians, chiefs

The Commanding Officer of Police Service Workshop at Ghana Police Service COP Ebenezer Francis Doku is urging Chiefs and Politicians to stop pleading for suspected criminals when arrested.

According to him, the Police Administration has resolved not to tolerate such persons in its administration against crime.

“The police administration has resolved that crime is a crime no matter who is at the centre so my appeal to the Traditional authorities as well as the political ones is that they should try as much as possible to allow the security to work”

He said this when interviewed by Journalist in Somanya at the sideline of an event he attended.

He said “My advice to the youth especially the female ones is that they should avoid early childhood sex to concentrate on their Education it is the only way they can secure their future. And for those young boys out there, they should as much as possible try to avoid social vices. Social media is full of good and bad things”

He added that” Unfortunately, they have taken to the bad ones that are why a lot of them drop out of school. When they drop out of school they take to the use of drugs and robbery. That will not help them. That will not guarantee them in the future. If they want to secure their future they must stick to Education. That is the only way to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor. That is the only way to bridge the gap between the social classes”.

