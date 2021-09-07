One Teacher One Laptop: We want Apple laptops – Teachers to gov’t as they reject 'unknown brand, substandard' Bawumia laptops

President of Innovative Teachers Group, Stephen Desu says members reject the ‘substandard laptops’ procured by the government through the Ministry of Education to be shared to teachers in the country.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia last week officially launched the 'One Teacher, One Laptop' policy in Accra.

The initiative aims to help teachers in public institutions [from KG to SHS] to secure laptops by just paying 30% of the cost while the government absorbs the remaining 70%.

Amid the rollout of the initiative, several teachers have raised concern with the Innovative Teachers Group calling for investigations into the procurement of the laptops.

Speaking to Joy FM in an interview on Tuesday, the president of the group, Stephen Desu described the laptops procured by the government as substandard.

According to him, teachers deserve known brands such as Apple, DELL, HP and other popular brands.

“The bone of contention now is not even about the question we are raising about procurement. It is about the quality of the laptops that has been prosecuted for teachers to us in Ghana.

“This product called the laptop that the ministry of education has imported, we suspect that it is not standard that has been brought to Ghana. If it should be then do you think they will be using such standard laptops? They will be using Apple. We want known brands so that when they get spoilt they can be fixed,” Mr. Stephen Desu stressed.

According to him, it is important for the government to come clean on the company that imported the laptops and the company that manufactured these laptops.