07.09.2021 Social News

GNAT prepares to strike on October 1 over poor working conditions

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Members of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) are gearing up to lay down their tools on October 1, 2021.

Already, a notice has been served by the Association noting that an industrial strike action will be initiated if the government does not improve working condition of members.

Among the concerns raised, there are issues bothering on salaries, allowances and other related matters.

According to Daniel Affedu who is GNAT Deputy General Secretary, Administration & Labour Relations, aggrieved members are ready to go on strike next month unless the government address their challenges.

“We have some issues as teachers which remain unresolved for which there is going to be a strike by the teachers if they continue to remain unresolved,” Mr. Daniel Affedu said at a regional conference.

In a message to the National Labour Commission (NLC), the GNAT Deputy General Secretary lamented their lack of proactivity and warned that they should not make attempts to intervene when the strike action takes off.

If the strike does come off, it will follow a similar one by the University Teachers Association (UTAG) that lasted for weeks in August.

