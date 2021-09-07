ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
07.09.2021 Headlines

Agenda 111: Football administrator Alhaji Grusah awarded contract, clears site for Hospital at Daboya

Agenda 111: Football administrator Alhaji Grusah awarded contract, clears site for Hospital at Daboya
Listen to article

Government's agenda 111 hospitals seeking to construct hospitals at various districts, has commenced in earnest at Daboya in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region with the clearing of the proposed site.

A visit to the said location by ModernGhana News' Savannah Regional correspondent saw an excavator undertaking pre-construction work.

Residents who spoke to this reporter expressed delight at the prospect of getting a District hospital which they say is a long time dream come true.

The construction of the North Gonja District hospital has been awarded to football administrator, Alhaji Grusah's firm "AA KARIM & SONS".

Background

President Akufo-Addo in April last year, promised to construct 88 hospitals which later revised to 111 comprising Regional Hospitals tailored at improving health infrastructure in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

The project will also see to the construction of two new psychiatric hospitals, rehabilitation of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region, a new Accra psychiatric hospital.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Savannah Regional CorrespondentPage: EzekielAbdulAziz

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
#FixTheCountry is a genuine cry from citizens; listen to them – Mahama to gov’t
07.09.2021 | Headlines
One Teacher One Laptop: We want Apple laptops – Teachers to gov’t as they reject 'unknown brand, substandard' Bawumia laptops
07.09.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo commissions new NHIA Office at Bibiani
07.09.2021 | Headlines
I’m very interested in developing Western North Region – Akufo-Addo
07.09.2021 | Headlines
NDC would have saved collapsed indigenous banks — Seth Tekper
07.09.2021 | Headlines
I warned Guinea Alpha Condé of an impending coup – Ghanaian diplomat D.K Osei reveals
07.09.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo, Mahama on 'road rash' as Mahama takes 'thank you' tour to Ashanti, other regions, Akufo-Addo tours Western North
07.09.2021 | Headlines
COVID-19: Three Covid-19 patients slapped with hefty fines for attacking doctor
07.09.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo pledges to resolve Eni-Ghana, Springfield unitisation impasse
07.09.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line