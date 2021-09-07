Agenda 111: Football administrator Alhaji Grusah awarded contract, clears site for Hospital at Daboya

Listen to article

Government's agenda 111 hospitals seeking to construct hospitals at various districts, has commenced in earnest at Daboya in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region with the clearing of the proposed site.

A visit to the said location by ModernGhana News' Savannah Regional correspondent saw an excavator undertaking pre-construction work.

Residents who spoke to this reporter expressed delight at the prospect of getting a District hospital which they say is a long time dream come true.

The construction of the North Gonja District hospital has been awarded to football administrator, Alhaji Grusah's firm "AA KARIM & SONS".

Background

President Akufo-Addo in April last year, promised to construct 88 hospitals which later revised to 111 comprising Regional Hospitals tailored at improving health infrastructure in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

The project will also see to the construction of two new psychiatric hospitals, rehabilitation of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region, a new Accra psychiatric hospital.