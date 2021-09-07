coup d'états are not the best way to solve economic issues - Kwesi Pratt

Ghanaian veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt believes coup d’états are not the best ways to restore a nation’s economy and the flexible living of the average citizens.

He said coups do not affect the leaders involved but the citizenry.

“When coups happen the president who is the target can easily leave the country when uprisings get out of hand, I do not believe that coups are the best ways to handle an economic crisis of a country," he was speaking on Peace FM this morning.

Kwesi Pratt added that when uprisings get to the extreme during coups, the leaders involved easily acquire tickets to fly out of the country easily.

He however recommended a few hardship easing remedies to countries likely to experience coup d’états.

“Individuals in these countries do not require so much from their leaders; when a citizen’s children are in good schools with quality learning facilities, uniforms replaced when they are in bad shapes trust me these individuals will not think of coups.

"When an individual has a good job and goes home to enjoy Ampesie with grounded Nkontomire, he will not think of anything like coup,” he stated.

Kwesi was speaking on the recent coup in Guinea where president Alpha Conde was ousted from the presidency by the military.

Guinea is amongst many other African countries to scribble their names in history books with coup d’état stained reputations.