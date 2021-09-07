NDC would have saved collapsed indigenous banks — Seth Tekper

Former Finance Minister Seth Tekper says the National Democratic Congress Government would have saved indigenous banks in the country from collapse.

He said the NDC government had put in place some effective plans which would have saved the banks and not collapse them as the New Patriotic Party government did.

Speaking at a forum organized by a group known as NDC Professionals, Mr. Tekper sought to describe the current government’s approach to the banking sector crisis as inhumane as he argued the NDC would have handled the situation differently.

The NPP government upon assuming office in 2017 began to take steps towards what they said was protecting the depositors’ funds, by cleaning the banking sector.

The ‘cleansing’ affected some Ghanaian indigenous banks leading to the revoking of the licenses of seven of them between August 2017 and January 2019.

Many financial experts in the country and abroad criticized what they called the highhandedness of the government in revoking the licenses, saying they could still have approached the cleansing differently even though depositors’ funds were at risk.

This, according to the former Finance Minister, what made matters worse and in his view, was the announcement of government that it had to borrow some GH21 billion for the cleansing exercise.

Contesting the assertion Mr. Tekper stated that the NPP government did not need to borrow to deal with the situation, claiming the NDC government, through the Energy Sector Levy Act left some ¢43 billion available to government.

“I don’t think we should accept this narrative that we left the current administration to go and borrow to resolve the banking sector crises. What happened to 43 billion? Couldn’t it be used to restructure?” Mr. Terkper questioned.