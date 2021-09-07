I warned Guinea Alpha Condé of an impending coup – Ghanaian diplomat D.K Osei reveals

A retired Ghanaian diplomat, D.K. Osei has disclosed that he warned embattled Guinea President Alpha Condé months ago of an impending coup before it happened this past weekend.

On Sunday, the military took over the Presidency of Guinea and arrested President Alpha Condé as they dissolved the country’s constitution and government.

According to a former Ghanaian diplomat D.K. Osei, the coup came as no surprise to him.

The retired diplomat who worked in the Ghana Embassy in Guinea under the Rawlings administration, notes that he has been friends with Alpha Condé for a long time and even warned him of a potential coup two months ago.

“I have always had the view that given the nature of the attempts made [by Condé] to change the constitution… it would not have surprised me that this would happen.

“In fact, discussions have been held about this eventually and two months ago when I was in Conakry, I spoke to the President about the possibility of this happening,” Mr. Osei shared in an interview on Citi TV.

D.K Osei in additional revelation, said the response from the arrested Alpha Condé was one that shocked him.

“Alpha was one of the most democratic presidents that I have ever known; one of the most committed pan Africanists that I have met in my life.

“One of the things he said to me was that since I had never stood for an election, I could not give him a lecture on democracy. His responses were very un-Alpha like,” the retired diplomat said.

The coup in Guinea has not only been condemned by the UN, ECOWAS, and other regional blocs but has been spoken against by several local and international organisations.

There are calls for the release of President Alpha Condé and the restoration of Guinea to a democratic state.