Akufo-Addo, Mahama on 'road rash' as Mahama takes 'thank you' tour to Ashanti, other regions, Akufo-Addo tours Western North

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has today, Tuesday, September 7, 2021, resumed his ‘Thank You’ tour.

Last month, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 general elections started a tour of the various regions.

The tour that is set to see John Mahama visit all the 16 regions is to thank Ghanaians for voting for him and the NDC in last year’s elections.

Having paused the tour after visiting the Upper East Region, North East, Northern, Savannah and Upper West regions, the leading member of the umbrella party has resumed the tour today.

For today, the three-time presidential candidate is set to tour the Bono East Region.

According to a statement from the office of John Dramani Mahama, “This phase of the tour will take him to the Bono East, Bono, Ahafo, Western North and Ashanti Regions of the country.”

While on the tour, the ex-Ghana President will hold engagements with religious and traditional leaders as well as members, supporters and sympathizers of the NDC.

On this phase of the tour, John Mahama will be in the company of 2020 Running Mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, National, Regional and Constituency Executives of the NDC, and some former appointees.

President Akufo-Addo on the other side is currently touring the Western North Region where he is inspecting ongoing projects.

The President on Sunday, 5th September 2021, commissioned the newly constructed office complex for use by the Western-North Regional Co-ordinating Council building.

Th administration block of the Western North Regional Co-ordinating Council is amongst six new administration structures being constructed for the six newly created Regions, and the first to be completed for use.

The administration complex was constructed at a cost of seventeen million, six hundred and forty-seven thousand, five hundred and forty-three cedis, and seventeen pesewas (GH¢17,647,543.17).

It will house all the departments of the Western Regional Co-ordinating Council and other Institutions to ensure effective and efficient administration of the Region.

At Sefwi Akontombra, the President paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Akontombra, Nana Kwabena Ebii II, where the Chief lauded Government’s cocoa rehabilitation policy, which has, so far, resulted in 11,564 hectares of swollen shoot affected farms in the Western North and Eastern Regions being treated and planted with cocoa, plantain and economic shade trees.

The Akontombra Chief noted further that, as a result of this policy, cocoa production in the district had seen an upward surge largely because farmers who, hitherto, had decided to abandon cocoa farming because of the swollen shoot disease had returned to their farms.