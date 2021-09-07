Guinean Coup: A failure of Alpha Conde’s peers — Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu and Minority Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says peers of ousted Guinean President Alpha Conde have failed him.

Quoting the ancient saying “Do not look at where you fell but where you tripped”, the MP said the incidences leading to the unfortunate-but- successful coup has exposed African Heads of States who joined the former President in celebrating his recent victory.

“We do not endorse the coup in any way, coups send us back and we do not wish it,” he said but added that his peers should have advised him against incidences that have led to his current miserable condition.

Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa noted that former President Alpha Conde’s story is quite sad because he would have emerged as one of the success stories of Africa if he had not decided to set aside the constitution that sent him to power.

Former President Alpha Conde spent a great part of his life in the trenches fighting against what he called abuse of human rights and calling for a democratic order.

His persistent fight in that regard landed him in a five-year jail sentence and pardoned after spending a year in jail.

Many Africans are sad for Mr Conde because he stood the chance of becoming one of Africa’s biggest role models but failed.

This, the Minority Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs speaking on PM Express on JoyNews channel said the soldiers involved in the mutiny are rather enjoying so much support on the streets because of how the referendum and presidential election were rigged.

“Unfortunately, President Alpha Conde was the toast of his peers. They were all at his inauguration,” he pointed saying they should have counseled him instead of celebrating him.

Mr. Conde was removed from office on Sunday, September 5, by some Guinean military Special forces. Their leader, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya announced that the country’s constitution has been revoked following a coup.

The mutinous soldiers however vowed to restore democracy.