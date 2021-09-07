COVID-19: Three Covid-19 patients slapped with hefty fines for attacking doctor

Three Covid-19 patients have been fined for assaulting a medical doctor at an isolation centre at the M-Plaza Hotel in Accra.

According to information gathered the suspects Jubreal Abinbola, Ahmed Akinbiyi, and Ramsey Omoefe staged the attack on the medical doctor after they were informed they had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Investigations revealed that the Doctor while on his daily routine checks on patients at the COVID-19 centre disclosed to the 3 suspects who had also been quarantined that their COVID-19 status was positive.

“This did not go down with suspect Jubreal Abinbola, who burst out in anger and rained insults on the doctor,” a Police report has said.

It added, “This behaviour of suspect Jubreal Abinbola paved the way for an atmosphere of tension, where suspect Ahmed Akinbiyi charged on the doctor, pulled a metal fork from his pocket and chased the doctor in an attempt to stab him. Suspect Ramsey Omoefe whilst observing the happenings, also grabbed the doctor whilst he was fleeing from suspect Ahmed Akinbiyi and slapped him.”

Fortunately, the medical doctor eventually escaped from the three and subsequently reported the attack to the Police.

Taking seriously the unacceptable behaviour, the Police arrested the three suspects where they were charged with Offensive Conduct Conducive To The Breach of Peace, Contrary To Section 207 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29).

Having been arraigned before court, the three were found guilty and ordered to pay a fine of GHS6000.00 each to the court and GHS2000.00 each to the doctor as compensation.