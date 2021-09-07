Guinea coup: WANEO calls on ECOWAS chair Akufo-Addo to convene extraordinary crisis meeting

The West Africa Network of Election Observers (WANEO) has called on the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to convene an extraordinary crisis meeting following the coup d’état in Guinea.

According to the Network, the military overthrow of President Alpha Conde calls for the extraordinary crisis meeting between heads of states of ECOWAS member counties to jawjaw on returning Guinea to constitutional democracy in the shortest possible time.

“WANEO wish to respectfully call on the President of the Republic of Ghana H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo the current Chairman of the Authority of Heads of States and Government of the Economic Community of West African States(ECOWAS) to as a matter of regional peace and security interest and importance convene and extraordinary crisis meeting with fellow Heads of States of the ECOWAS Member Countries on the current political governance and security situation in Guinea towards returning the Country to constitutional democracy as soon as possible,” part of a release from the Network signed by Executive Director Rev. Kingsley Amoah has said.

WANEO says it condemns the unconstitutional takeover of the democratically elected government of the Republic of Guinea by the new Military Junta of National Committee for Rally and Development (NCRD) of Guinea.

WANEO is also calling on the leadership of the new military takeover government of Guinea, the National Committee for Rally and Development(NCRD) to immediately release the deposed and arrested President of Guinea Alpha Conde and additionally adopt urgent and pragmatic steps in returning Guinea to constitutional democracy in line with the democratic values and principles of the African Union Charter on Democracy ,Elections and Governance and the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance in fulfillment of Article 21 of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights of 1945

Find below the full release from WANEO: