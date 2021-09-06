Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee, Hon Naa Torshie, others to be honoured at InstinctWomen Awards in October

Reverend Dr. Joyce Rosalind Aryee, Irene Naa Torshie Lartey will on October 1, 2021, receive the prestigious honour of Lifetime Achievement and Exceptional Woman in Politics & Governance Awards respectively at the maiden edition of the InstinctWomen Awards to be held at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

A statement issued by the organisers noted that Dr. Joyce Aryee‘s award is in recognition of her stimulation of significant innovation during her various leadership positions as a politician, public servant and business executive while dealing with a wide range of issues including environmental protection and public relations for four decades.

The statement added that Honourable Irene Naa Torshie Lartey recognition is in respect of her immense contribution to Ghana’s development through years of selfless and dedicated service in the political and governance space both in the executive and as a member of parliament hence ought to be celebrated.

Mrs. Irene Stella Agyenim-Boateng current Deputy Chief Executive Officer for the Volta River Authority for her contribution to Public Service, while the Chief Executive Officer for Cirus Oil Services, Mrs Ivy Apea Owusu would be honoured with the exceptional woman in Oil & Gas award.

The awards which will be honouring a number of other C-Level women executives, outstanding business entrepreneurs and C-Level Public Servants is organized by Africa's premium B2B media & events specialist. InstinctWave and supported by the Ministry of Gender and Children Affairs is meant to celebrate the achievements of women in business, finance, sports, entertainment, media, arts & culture, philanthropic and visionary fields in Africa.

The event according to the organisers would crown the efforts of women who have worked to become game-changers, pioneers and status quo challengers across the continent.

According to the Chief Executive Officer Mr. Akin Naphtal, there is an increased critical mass of women's visibility as impressive role models in every aspect of life and as such the celebration of successful and outstanding women can never be overemphasized.”

About Instinct Wave

Headquartered in the United Kingdom (UK), Instinct Wave is Africa’s premium B2B event specialist, noted for some of the continents most recognized awards schemes across the globe including the highly successful, Ghana Information Technology &Telecom Awards (GITTA) in its 11th year, Nigeria Tech Innovation & Telecom Awards now in its 5th year, The Africa Public Sector Conference & Awards in its 3rd year, Africa Construction and Real Estate Awards in its 3rd Year, Marketing World Awards in its 10th year, Africa Human Resource Innovation Awards in its 4th year and other industry related events in Africa.