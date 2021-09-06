Bole-Bamboi: Fulani cattle owner allegedly kidnapped at Sinkono

A cattle owner identified as Seidu Alai believed to be a Fulani extraction residing at Sinkono near Mankuma in the Bole-Bamboi District of the Savannah Region has allegedly been kidnapped by two men on motorbikes.

The Assemblyman for Mankuma electoral area, Hon. Sumani Thompson who revealed the alleged incident to the media said the incident was reported to him by one Alhaji Fusheini also a Fulani from Sinkono at about 3:00 PM today, Monday.

According to him, the alleged kidnappers invaded the victim's house and kidnapped him after locking up his wife in the room.

Having been briefed about the unfortunate incident, Hon. Thompson, accompanied the complainant to the Bole Police station where an official report was lodged.

The police are yet to make an official statement regarding the case after visiting Sinkono where the incident happened.