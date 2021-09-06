ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
06.09.2021 Headlines

Bole-Bamboi: Fulani cattle owner allegedly kidnapped at Sinkono

Bole-Bamboi: Fulani cattle owner allegedly kidnapped at Sinkono
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Cast Your Vote on the 1992 Constitution
Cast Your Vote on the 1992 Constitution
Are these still relevant today? Indemnity clause, ex-gratia, state sponsor of ex-presidents, MPs car loans, etc...

A cattle owner identified as Seidu Alai believed to be a Fulani extraction residing at Sinkono near Mankuma in the Bole-Bamboi District of the Savannah Region has allegedly been kidnapped by two men on motorbikes.

The Assemblyman for Mankuma electoral area, Hon. Sumani Thompson who revealed the alleged incident to the media said the incident was reported to him by one Alhaji Fusheini also a Fulani from Sinkono at about 3:00 PM today, Monday.

According to him, the alleged kidnappers invaded the victim's house and kidnapped him after locking up his wife in the room.

Having been briefed about the unfortunate incident, Hon. Thompson, accompanied the complainant to the Bole Police station where an official report was lodged.

The police are yet to make an official statement regarding the case after visiting Sinkono where the incident happened.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Savannah Regional CorrespondentPage: EzekielAbdulAziz

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Polarization, extreme partisanship approach to governance will only hurt our people – Mahama
06.09.2021 | Headlines
Mahama launches subtle attack on Akufo-Addo; says governance isn’t about empty sloganeering, PR stunts
06.09.2021 | Headlines
Don't blame covid-19 for hardships, It only became a pretext for reckless election-related spending – Mahama to gov’t
06.09.2021 | Headlines
“New Regions Improving Local Economy, Infrastructural Development” – House Of Chiefs President
06.09.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo to tour Oti and Volta Regions on Thursday
06.09.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo’s nonchalance, unwillingness to fight corruption worrying – Mahama jabs
06.09.2021 | Headlines
Stop using COVID-19 as your convenient whipping boy for the economic hardships – Mahama to Akufo-Addo
06.09.2021 | Headlines
#FixTheCountry convener Barker-Vormawor welcomes coup in Guinea
06.09.2021 | Headlines
Afenyo-Markin backs Bagbin’s decision not to declare Assin North seat vacant
06.09.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line