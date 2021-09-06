Northern Youth for Peace and Development honours Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister for Food and Agriculture (MoFA) humbly received the Executive Members of the Northern Youth For Peace and Development (NYUPED) at his office on Wednesday 25th August, 2021.

The purpose of the visit was to officially inform the Minister of his selection as an awardee of the Prestigious National Achievers of Excellence Awards which is slated to take place on the 30th of October, 2021, in Tamale, the Northern Regional capital.

The biennial award, according to the Executive Members of the Northern Youth For Peace and Development, is in recognition of Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto’s outstanding contribution to the growth and development of the youth, particularly, in the northern regions of the country through the numerous interventions introduced under the Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

In the Minister’s brief remarks, he commended the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his commitment towards the development of the agricultural sector since he assumed office in 2017.

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, as well, touched on the President's immeasurable feat of ensuring lasting peace in Dagbon, after decades of chieftaincy conflicts and the positive impact this has had on the development of the northern sector, particularly in the Dagbon enclave.