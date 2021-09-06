Fifty 50 Club donates to two people in Obuasi

The Fifty 50 Club, an Obuasi-based non-profit organization has once again provided financial assistance to two people as part of their quarterly donation programme in support of the needy.

This comes on the heels of several other donations including supporting a 5-year-old boy Godwin Asare who has a hole in heart, with GH10,000 to undergo surgery.

This time, the Club came to the aid of David Ababio Awuni, a 21-year old student of KNUST and Monica Oware, a 50-year old widow.

Madam Monica Oware, a resident of Kokoteasua in the Obuasi Municipality, has blurred vision, caused by spinal cord and waist disorders.

With four kids to cater for by herself, she finds it difficult to do so, as she earns little from her garden eggs business. The Club bought her a commercial food processor known locally as fufu pounding machine, rented a store close to her residence and stocked them with provisions. This, the Club said will enable her stay closer to her business and improve her livelihood to be able to support her children’s education.

David Ababio Awuni received a Laptop computer and a financial support to study Computer Science at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), for the upcoming 2021/2022 academic year. The Club also pledged the continuous financial coverage of the fees for the remaining duration of his programme, depending on his academic performance.

According to the President of the Club, Mr. Jacob Edmund Acquah, the Fifty 50 Club has seen its membership grow over the years as employees of other institutions outside of the AGAG have come to join.

He continued that each member pays a minimum amount of Fifty Ghana Cedis (50.00) at the end of every month and on a quarterly basis, select beneficiaries to receive various forms of financial support.

“The Club was formed in July 2020 and we are going to do a lot more to help a lot of people in the community. We are looking forward to selecting another group of beneficiaries in December. We hope to attract new members across the country and abroad,” he stated.

The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to Fifty 50 Club for their support.

Master Awuni Ababio noted that the gesture will enable him study hard to realise his dreams.