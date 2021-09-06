ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
06.09.2021 Social News

Fifty 50 Club donates to two people in Obuasi

By Sampson Manu
Fifty 50 Club donates to two people in Obuasi
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Cast Your Vote on the 1992 Constitution
Cast Your Vote on the 1992 Constitution
Are these still relevant today? Indemnity clause, ex-gratia, state sponsor of ex-presidents, MPs car loans, etc...

The Fifty 50 Club, an Obuasi-based non-profit organization has once again provided financial assistance to two people as part of their quarterly donation programme in support of the needy.

This comes on the heels of several other donations including supporting a 5-year-old boy Godwin Asare who has a hole in heart, with GH10,000 to undergo surgery.

This time, the Club came to the aid of David Ababio Awuni, a 21-year old student of KNUST and Monica Oware, a 50-year old widow.

Madam Monica Oware, a resident of Kokoteasua in the Obuasi Municipality, has blurred vision, caused by spinal cord and waist disorders.

With four kids to cater for by herself, she finds it difficult to do so, as she earns little from her garden eggs business. The Club bought her a commercial food processor known locally as fufu pounding machine, rented a store close to her residence and stocked them with provisions. This, the Club said will enable her stay closer to her business and improve her livelihood to be able to support her children’s education.

David Ababio Awuni received a Laptop computer and a financial support to study Computer Science at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), for the upcoming 2021/2022 academic year. The Club also pledged the continuous financial coverage of the fees for the remaining duration of his programme, depending on his academic performance.

According to the President of the Club, Mr. Jacob Edmund Acquah, the Fifty 50 Club has seen its membership grow over the years as employees of other institutions outside of the AGAG have come to join.

He continued that each member pays a minimum amount of Fifty Ghana Cedis (50.00) at the end of every month and on a quarterly basis, select beneficiaries to receive various forms of financial support.

“The Club was formed in July 2020 and we are going to do a lot more to help a lot of people in the community. We are looking forward to selecting another group of beneficiaries in December. We hope to attract new members across the country and abroad,” he stated.

The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to Fifty 50 Club for their support.

Master Awuni Ababio noted that the gesture will enable him study hard to realise his dreams.

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Photos: 16-year-old JHS student sent by teacher drowns at Obuasi
06.09.2021 | Social News
Embrace National Cathedral as gift from God — Ghanaians urged
06.09.2021 | Social News
SEND Ghana unhappy with government's delay in LEAP payment
06.09.2021 | Social News
A/R: 6-year-old boy hunting for snails electrocuted at Kuntenase
06.09.2021 | Social News
A/R: Police on the hunt for killers of Oppong Memorial SHS student
06.09.2021 | Social News
Traders will retrieve the bribes you collect from them from your wives in the market – Police told
06.09.2021 | Social News
Accra: Assemblies to regulate operations of okada, pragia, aboboyaa
06.09.2021 | Social News
Your frequent prosperity preachings are causing rat race for wealth, crimes; preach repentance – Churches told
06.09.2021 | Social News
Let’s educate, provide jobs for the people to curb rampant robberies - COP Francis Doku advises
06.09.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line