Spanish Ambassador-Designate presents open letters to Ghana's Foreign Minister

Mr José Javier Guitérrez Blanco-Navarrete, the Kingdom of Spain's Ambassador-Designate to Ghana, has presented his open letters to Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

At the meeting, Madam Ayorkor Botchwey congratulated Mr Blanco-Navarrete on his appointment as the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to Ghana.

She acknowledged that the fruitful cooperation that existed between Ghana and Spain had deepened progressively over the years.

The Minister said the high-level visits from the two countries had strengthened bilateral ties and cooperation in various sectors.

With regards to trade and investment, Madam Ayorkor Botchwey underscored the contribution of Spain to Ghana's economy through investments in several sectors, notably, agro industries, renewable energy, construction, and health sectors.

On maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea, she lauded the commitment of Spain and other European countries to curb drug smuggling and warding off pirates in the Gulf of Guinea.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey acknowledged the support of Spain for education in Ghana and in this regard, highlighted the offer of training programmes for officers of the Ghana Army, and the One -Year Master's Programme in International Relations offered to Officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

The Minister affirmed Ghana's commitment to strengthening relations with the Kingdom of Spain and assured him that the Ministry's doors remained open for continuous cooperation with the Ambassador-Designate.

Mr Blanco-Navarrete, who lauded the strong ties between the two countries, also noted that Ghana was one of the leading countries on the African continent.

The Ambassador-Designate also reiterated the need to strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries.

