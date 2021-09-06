Mathematics teachers urged to strengthen pedagogical strategies in teaching

Mathematics teachers have been asked to build capacity and strengthen their pedagogical strategies in teaching to help eliminate phobias of students and improve performance in the subject.

Professor Samuel Kwesi Aseidu-Addo, Former Dean, Faculty of Science Education at University of Education Winneba, who made the call, said mathematics teachers should be more concerned in what they could do to enhance performance of students in the subject at all levels.

He said strong pedagogical knowledge in students' cultural backgrounds and preferences helps to address content and students' understanding of the various teaching and learning styles, as well as their thinking of the subject.

Prof. Aseidu-Addo was speaking at the opening session of a two-day workshop organised for Junior High School (JHS) mathematics teachers in the Kwadaso Municipality at the Akenten Appiah Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) in Kumasi.

The workshop, which was on the theme, “Empowering mathematics teachers with modern pedagogical strategies in mathematics education”, was organized by the Faculty of Applied Science and Mathematics Education of AAMUSTED.

It aimed at exposing teachers of the Kwadaso Municipality to some of the modern strategies available to enhance mathematics' teaching and learning.

Prof. Aseidu-Addo said poor background of students in mathematics, non-parental support of students, negative attitudes and general lack of interest in the subject were some of the areas that students needed support to overcome their phobia in mathematics.

He advised the teachers to effectively deal with students' negative attitudes and general lack of interest in mathematics, to prevent hate, which often made students lose confidence in their ability to excel in the subject.

Prof. Aseidu-Addo was hopeful that the workshop would present a comprehensive communique to kick start a national stakeholder project, geared towards eliminating the phobia and improving performance in mathematics in schools.

Prof. James Kagya-Agyemang, the Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University, said the workshop would equip the participants for improved service delivery and help contribute meaningfully to the development of Ghana.

Prof. Steven J. Mitchual, Dean, Faculty of Applied Science and Mathematics Education at AAMUSTED, said mathematics was one of the powerful tools for training students to acquire 21st century skills needed to drive the global economy.

Therefore, an appropriate environment was needed to be created for the teaching of mathematics using modern pedagogical strategies to ensure effective teaching and learning.

Dr. Ebenezer Bonyah, Head of Department of Mathematics Education, AAMUSTED, said the workshop would provide in-service training to build the capacity of mathematics teachers in their content delivery strategies using modern technologies for teaching.

GNA