Polarization, extreme partisanship approach to governance will only hurt our people – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has called on the ruling government to engage other political parties to work together to fuel the development of the country.

According to him, the continuous “polarization, extreme partisanship, and the zero-sum approach to governance” will only heighten the sufferings of the ordinary citizen.

“We in the NDC stand prepared to engage in fruitful national dialogue aimed at finding concrete solutions to our most pressing problems. Polarization, extreme partisanship, and the zero-sum approach to governance only serve to hurt our people more,” John Mahama said at the NDC Professionals Forum on Monday, September 6, 2021.

At a time where the 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC says Ghanaians are faced with hardships due to the mismanagement of the economy and reckless overspending of the government, he stresses that it is time the ruling government worked with opposition parties to move Ghana forward.

“The clock is ticking, and our people are watching, rather impatiently I must add, to see if we will course-correct and adjust to their demands and begin to drive a new narrative and paradigm, that prioritizes working in their collective interest and delivering measurable results that enhance their welfare and resolve their problems.

“This work must begin now, and it helps a great deal when platforms like this one are created to foster useful conversations about our nation, its many problems and how to address them,” ex-President John Mahama said at the Forum held at Cedi Conference Centre of the University of Ghana.