ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
06.09.2021 Headlines

Polarization, extreme partisanship approach to governance will only hurt our people – Mahama

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Former President John Dramani Mahama
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Former President John Dramani Mahama
Cast Your Vote on the 1992 Constitution
Cast Your Vote on the 1992 Constitution
Are these still relevant today? Indemnity clause, ex-gratia, state sponsor of ex-presidents, MPs car loans, etc...

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has called on the ruling government to engage other political parties to work together to fuel the development of the country.

According to him, the continuous “polarization, extreme partisanship, and the zero-sum approach to governance” will only heighten the sufferings of the ordinary citizen.

“We in the NDC stand prepared to engage in fruitful national dialogue aimed at finding concrete solutions to our most pressing problems. Polarization, extreme partisanship, and the zero-sum approach to governance only serve to hurt our people more,” John Mahama said at the NDC Professionals Forum on Monday, September 6, 2021.

At a time where the 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC says Ghanaians are faced with hardships due to the mismanagement of the economy and reckless overspending of the government, he stresses that it is time the ruling government worked with opposition parties to move Ghana forward.

“The clock is ticking, and our people are watching, rather impatiently I must add, to see if we will course-correct and adjust to their demands and begin to drive a new narrative and paradigm, that prioritizes working in their collective interest and delivering measurable results that enhance their welfare and resolve their problems.
“This work must begin now, and it helps a great deal when platforms like this one are created to foster useful conversations about our nation, its many problems and how to address them,” ex-President John Mahama said at the Forum held at Cedi Conference Centre of the University of Ghana.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Bole-Bamboi: Fulani cattle owner allegedly kidnapped at Sinkono
06.09.2021 | Headlines
Mahama launches subtle attack on Akufo-Addo; says governance isn’t about empty sloganeering, PR stunts
06.09.2021 | Headlines
Don't blame covid-19 for hardships, It only became a pretext for reckless election-related spending – Mahama to gov’t
06.09.2021 | Headlines
“New Regions Improving Local Economy, Infrastructural Development” – House Of Chiefs President
06.09.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo to tour Oti and Volta Regions on Thursday
06.09.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo’s nonchalance, unwillingness to fight corruption worrying – Mahama jabs
06.09.2021 | Headlines
Stop using COVID-19 as your convenient whipping boy for the economic hardships – Mahama to Akufo-Addo
06.09.2021 | Headlines
#FixTheCountry convener Barker-Vormawor welcomes coup in Guinea
06.09.2021 | Headlines
Afenyo-Markin backs Bagbin’s decision not to declare Assin North seat vacant
06.09.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line