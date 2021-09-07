Waterz Yidana nominated again for 40under40 Awards

Listen to article

The multiple award winning Ghanaian Publisher, Playwright and Poet who was nominated in 2019 to win the 40under40 Awards in the Category of Authorship and Creative Writing eventually won the award after a rigorous process.

The adoption of his play "Madman and the Drunkards" by the University of Ghana for postgraduate studies was said to be key to his winning of the award by the Award's Committee.

In August, 2021, he has been nominated again and he is appealing to the general public on his Facebook timeline, especially his fans to vote for him to pick up this prestigious award again awarded to young under40 individuals who are making waves in their chosen careers in the country.

This year, seven young people have been nominated in the category of Authorship & Creative Writing including Waterz Yidana who is the 3rd person on the list.

Waterz Yidana is the CEO/Founder of Makola Books Limited, a publishing company based in Accra. He is also a columnist with Ghanaweb and Modernghana and writes for The Mirror newspaper and Junior Graphic. He has published 4 award winning books and working so hard to publish more good materials for Ghanaian schools and the general public...

He was previously nominated for African Genius Awards in partnership with the University of Pretoria in South Africa in April, 2021. He was also nominated for the "Discovery of the Year" Award by Ghana Arts and Culture Awards by the Ministry of Tourism and Culture in September, 2020.

He was again nominated among several others for Young Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award by Youth Business Network Foundation in December, 2019. He won two Literary Awards presented to him by the Ghana Association of Writers (GAW) in 2017 and 2019.

No doubt that the multiple award winning writer has been an inspiration to many young and old people in Ghana and even beyond. He writes on Facebook almost every day to inspire his followers to keep pushing until they succeed in life to contribute meaningfully to the development of their communities and the country at large.