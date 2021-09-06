ModernGhana logo
Don't blame covid-19 for hardships, It only became a pretext for reckless election-related spending – Mahama to gov’t

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
2 HOURS AGO
Former President, John Dramani Mahama has blasted the government for continually attributing the hardships in the country to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

He said poor management of the economy and overspending are the main causes of the hardships in the country.

“COVID-19 has become the convenient whipping boy and has been cited as the reason for the crisis we face now and the attendant economic hardships. Yes, COVID-19 affected the economy, and no one can dispute that. It is however not the main reason why we are in the current hole we find ourselves in,” John Mahama said at the NDC Professionals Forum on Monday, September 6, 2021.

In his argument, the 2020 Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) further indicated that government under President Akufo-Addo spent recklessly in 2020, resulting in the largest-ever budget deficit in the recent economic history of the country.

John Mahama believes that and other needless spending are the reason why Ghanaians are faced with hardships today.

“COVID-19 only became a pretext for reckless election-related spending, which produced the largest-ever budget deficit in the recent economic history of Ghana last year.

“This government must accept that it is their mismanagement of the economy, their thirst for consumption expenditure, and the desire to spend beyond our means in order to win elections that have plunged us into the current crisis, not necessarily COVID-19," he indicated.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Journalist

