06.09.2021 Social News

Photos: 16-year-old JHS student sent by teacher drowns at Obuasi

By Reporter
The Obuasi-Akapoliso in the Obuasi East District in the Ashanti Region was thrown into a state of mourning after a 16-year-old girl reportedly drown after she flipped off on a loose bridge in the community.

The JHS 2 student was sent by her teacher to refill her gas cylinder for her.

Reports indicated that the deceased refused to use the money given by her teacher to board a vehicle and decided to go on foot.

Due to the recent heavy rains, the community has been flooded and parts of the bridge of the Mmrikwa stream which is already in a poor state has been submerged in water.

As she tried to cross the bridge, she slipped and fell into the water and in the process got drowned.

Rescuers have retrieved her body from the stream.

The Assemblyman of the area, Hon. Jeff Kwadwo Agyei said they are working with the District Assembly to fix the bridge as soon as possible.

