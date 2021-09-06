ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
06.09.2021 Crime & Punishment

Carpenter granted GH¢200,000 bail for sexually molesting minor at Kwabenya

Carpenter granted GH¢200,000 bail for sexually molesting minor at Kwabenya
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Cast Your Vote on the 1992 Constitution
Cast Your Vote on the 1992 Constitution
Are these still relevant today? Indemnity clause, ex-gratia, state sponsor of ex-presidents, MPs car loans, etc...

Francis Avugla, a Carpenter, who allegedly inserted his fore finger into the genitals of a seven year old girl several times at Kwabenya, has appeared before the Adentan Circuit Court.

Charged with indecent assault, Avugla has pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Madam Sedinam Awo Balokah has admitted Avugla to bail in the sum of GH¢200,000 with four sureties one to be justified.

The Court ordered that the sureties should be known to the Police.

Inspector Gloria A Ayim, who held brief of Supt. Patience Mario narrated that Avugla is a carpenter residing at Kwabenya in an uncompleted two storey building.

Inspector Ayim said on July 30, this year at about 4:00 pm the victim attended natures call in accused person's house.

Prosecution said while the victim was leaving, Avugla lured the victim and put her on the floor of the uncompleted two storey.

The Prosecutor said accused removed the victim's underpants and inserted his fore finger into her vagina several times.

Prosecution said after the act, the Avugla asked the victim to buy him sachet water.

Later a neighbour saw the victim standing by a public toilet washroom bleeding, the Prosecutor said.

The complainant was informed about the victim's condition and when the complainant interrogated her, she narrated her order.

Prosecution said accused was arrested and sent to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit where a Medical report form was issued to complainant to seek medical care for the victim.

GNA

More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
Suspected car snatcher arrested for poisoning taxi driver
04.09.2021 | Crime & Punishment
22 vehicles impounded at Kasoa tollbooth 
04.09.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Three face court over robberies in Accra
03.09.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Prepaid meter ‘thief' grabbed in Tamale
03.09.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Tricycle rider jailed 10years for robbery
03.09.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Estate agent defrauds Senior Military Officer of GHC170,000 to secure him three cars
02.09.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Suhum brawl: Court remands MP's driver after inflicting cutlass wounds on NPP communicator
02.09.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Court remands three over beheading of 13-year-old boy at Mafi Aflokope
02.09.2021 | Crime & Punishment
C/R: Police arrest man whose suicide attempt failed after butchering wife to death
02.09.2021 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line