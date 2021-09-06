A/R: 6-year-old boy hunting for snails electrocuted at Kuntenase

Listen to article

A six-year-old boy has been allegedly electrocuted at Kuntenase, capital of Bosomtwe District in the Ashanti Region.

Gabriel Otu is said to have been electrocuted after coming into contact with a naked wire while searching for snails with his twin brother at the premises of a bungalow that houses some workers of the District Assembly.

The incident which occurred at about 5:30PM on Sunday, September 5, 2021 left parts of the boy burnt.

An eyewitness in an interview with this reporter Kwame Agyenim Boateng who lives close to the scene said he was attracted to the scene by the cry of the twin brother of the deceased.

He said he rushed there only for him to see the lifeless body of the boy.

He explained that the naked wire has been left unfixed at the bungalow for over three days causing the death of the boy.

The grandmother of the deceased, Maame Adwoa Badu who could not hold her tears explained that she sent the twins to buy matches to light fire on that faithful day.

She added the boys upon reaching the bungalow decided to search for snails.

She added that the youngest among the twins in the courses of picking some snails allegedly came into contact with the active cable which was left in the ground for over three days leading to his death.

She called on the Ghana Police Service to conduct thorough investigation into the incident for justice to prevail.

The body has since been deposited at the morgue by Kuntenase Police.