#FixTheCountry convener Barker-Vormawor welcomes coup in Guinea

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Amid the condemnation from regional blocks over the coup d’état in Guinea, FixTheCountry convener Mr. Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor says it is a welcoming news.

Special Forces of Guinea on Sunday successfully took over the presidency of the country and arrested its president Alpha Condé.

Reacting to the news of a coup in the early hours of the incidence, Mr. Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor made a post on Facebook expressing his support for the military takeover.

“Neho! I welcome the news of a military coup in Guinea.

“Still waiting on confirmation of its success. Hopefully a new transition process is put in place quickly. Guinea shall work again,” the leading member of the FixTheCountry Movement said in a Facebook post.

In a series of posts that followed, Mr. Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor also said, “If only the People of Guinea had fixed themselves, all this won’t be happening!

“Ghanaians, let’s please fix ourselves. We don’t want any one to have any funny ideas.

“The 1992 Constitution shouldn’t be changed through the barrel of the Gun! It should be changed through our voices.

“No soldier can take away our sovereign right to decide the fate of our constitution. Neho!.”

Meanwhile, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has condemned the coup in Guinea and called for the restoration to Constitutional rule immediately.

“ECOWAS demands respect for the physical integrity of the President of the Republic, the Professor Alpha Condé and his immediate and unconditional release as well as that of all the personalities arrested.

“It also demands the return to constitutional order on pain of sanctions. ECOWAS reaffirms its disapproval of any unconstitutional political change.

“She asks the defense and security forces to remain in a posture. Republican and expresses its solidarity with the Guinean people and Government,” the communique from ECOWAS signed by its chairman President Akufo-Addo said.

