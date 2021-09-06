SIFA launches LMI, skills anticipation system

The Skills Initiatives For Africa has launched a project aimed at improving the development of an action plan for improving and strengthening LMI and skills anticipation system in Ghana.

The launch, held at the Ministry of Employment and Labor Relations in Accra according to the SIFA is going to aid the average Ghanaian individual to be able to have a fair idea of what selection he or she makes in terms of career choice.

There was an inauguration of a task team members of the project.

Speaking with ModernGhana News, National Project Coordinator of SKILL UP, Ghana, Frank Kwasi Adetor stated that the project was going to serve as a source of information for the youth and any citizen having difficulty in arriving at what skill to pursue.

“This initiative is for every Ghanaian to be able to have the confidence and right information towards any initiative he or she seeks to pursue and this will help us in the sense that at this age where technology, skill, and innovation is taking a swift change,” he stated.

He went on to state that the project seeks to liaise with some stakeholders to help drive it as a vital agenda.

“We are teaming with the Ghana Standards Authority, Labour Division, Ghana Employment Authority, the Trade Union Congress, and other bodies in the country to make sure this project is a success.”

He hinted that there will be another sitting to evaluate stakeholders and all individuals involved in the project and more innovative measures and consultations were been done to see to the success of the project.