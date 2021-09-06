Former Minister supports Naamu Faith Football Club with sets of jerseys and Gh¢5,000

Hon. Salifu Adam Braimah on your immediate left

Former Savannah Regional Minister, Hon. Salifu Adam Braimah yesterday, 5th September 2021, presented two sets of football jerseys and an amount of Gh¢ 5,000 to Naamu Faith Football club at Naamu in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.

At a short durbar to mark the presentation, the former minister, urged the club and its management team to endeavor to represent the municipality with pride and passion.

He encourages them to progress to higher heights.

According to him, East Gonja is blessed with enormous talents and in that light, he is tremendously hopeful that more teams will emerge to represent the municipality in the various divisions in the nearest future.

The management team after receiving the gesture expressed gratitude to Hon. Braimah and pledged to impress him in the Division two league which is currently ongoing.

Naamu Faith Football Club is a community team that is currently the only team from the East Gonja Municipality that plays in the Northern Regional Football Association's Division two (2) league.