Guinea coup: Instead of your late in the day threats, boldly call out African Presidents on wrong tracks – Ablakwa to ECOWAS, AU, others

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has charged the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to act proactively instead of waiting for coups before threatening sanctions.

It comes after ECOWAS in a statement ordered that the release of President Alpha Condé and the country restored to constitutional rule following the coup d’état that occurred in Guinea on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

“ECOWAS demands respect for the physical integrity of the President of the Republic, the Professor Alpha Condé and his immediate and unconditional release as well as that of all the personalities arrested.

“It also demands the return to constitutional order on pain of sanctions. ECOWAS reaffirms its disapproval of any unconstitutional political change.

“She asks the defense and security forces to remain in a posture. Republican and expresses its solidarity with the Guinean people and Government,” the communique from ECOWAS signed by its chairman President Akufo-Addo said.

Reacting to that release, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in a post on his Twitter page says it is not the way to go.

He argues that instead of this threat, ECOWAS and all other regional blocs should rather endeavor to call out state heads when they are on the wrong track.

“Instead of waiting late in the day to threaten sanctions on failed democracies, regional and sub regional blocs such as AU, ECOWAS, SADC and EAC should be boldly proactive in calling out their peers on the wrong track and demanding good governance that meets the expectations of the masses, particularly African youth,” a statement from the North Tongu MP reads.

According to the Ghanaian politician, if care is not taken, the era of coups on the continent will soon return.

