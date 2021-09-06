Let’s educate, provide jobs for the people to curb rampant robberies - COP Francis Doku advises

COP Ebenezer Francis Doku

Listen to article

The Commanding Officer of the Police Service Workshop at the Ghana Police Service, COP Ebenezer Francis Doku has indicated that the recent rise in robbery cases is as a result of the high unemployment rate in the country.

According to him, unemployment together with lack of education in every jurisdiction always leads to insecurity due to the hardships people tend to face.

“What basically accounts for insecurity in our communities is about lack of jobs and also when people don’t take to education they find themselves in the streets and naturally that must look for something feed on,” COP Francis Doku told Journalists in the Eastern Region over the weekend.

In a recommendation, the Commanding Officer of the Police Service Workshop at the Ghana Police Service said it is crucial for the citizenry to be educated to help curb robberies to avoid any insecurity in the country.

“And so the basic thing is for us to get them back to school, once they are in school these robbery activities will stop,” COP Doku added.

This comes on the back of the recent robbery cases in the country. From attacks on bullion vans, there has also been several cases of robberies on various highways in a number of regions.

Although, the Ghana Police Service has been on the grounds to bring perpetrators to book, it is clear more must be done to tackle the menace and assure the security of the citizenry.