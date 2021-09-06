Peace Operations in Africa: Experts, policy makers to converge in Ethiopia to discuss emerging dynamics

Experts, policy makers, and relevant stakeholders in the peacekeeping and security sector are to converge on Addis Ababa in Ethiopia on September 7, 2021 for a workshop on “Emerging Dynamics in Peace Operations in Africa.”

Organised by the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) in collaboration with the GIZ, and the Institute for Peace and Security Studies (IPSS), the meeting will discuss emerging issues in peace operations as well as propose measures to strengthen Africa’s security architecture.

Among the pressing issues to be discussed at the one-day workshop include; Humanitarian, Development and Peace (HDP) Nexus as well as Mental Health and Psychosocial Support in Peace Support Operations (MHPSS) in contexts of peace operations in Africa.

The workshop seeks to among others deepen the understanding of participants on the HDP Nexus and MHPSS and highlight the roles and contributions of national and regional actors towards the successful implementation of the two frameworks.

The meeting will also discuss and galvanise inputs on two baseline reports on the HDP Nexus as well as MHPSS in peace operations contexts in Africa, out of which two tailor-made training curricula have been piloted at the KAIPTC.

Among the distinguished personalities billed to speak at the meeting include: Maj. Gen Francis Ofori, Commandant, the KAIPTC; Dr. Jonas Yonas Adaye, Director, Institute for Peace and Security Studies (IPSS); Ambassador Amma Tsum Amoa, Ghana’s Ambassador to Ethiopia; Ambassador Hannah Tetteh, the United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General to the African Union and Head of the United Nations Office to the African Union, and Dr. Jan Pospisil, Research Director, Austrian Study Centre for Peace and Conflict Resolution.

The meeting will be divided into three parts; the opening ceremony will take preliminary views and suggestions from selected speakers on the subject matter which would set the tone for broader discussions on sector-wide issues.

There will be a panel discussion on two separate topics - the HDP Nexus Implementation in Africa, and the MHPSS in Peace Operations.

The event would be climaxed with a discussion session where all participants would be offered an opportunity to comment on the subject matter.

Over the period, the KAIPTC and IPSS in collaboration with the GIZ have been instrumental in incorporating the two new dimensions of peace-building – the HDP Nexus and the MHPSS – into their training, scholarship and policy engagement.

The HDP Nexus, introduced in the context of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, is a new way of working that provides a pathway to bridge the gaps between the humanitarian, development and peace sectors.

The MHPSS on the other hand seeks to address fundamental individual and collective well-being factors essential to the overall initiation, development, maintenance and sustenance of a peace culture.

This is in line with the achievement of the Millennial Development Goals (MDGs) and Sustainable Development Goals including health, along with the WHO priority on the reduction of mortality on non-communicable and life-style related diseases.

About the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre:

The Ghana Ministry of Defence (MoD) established the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) in 1998 and commissioned it in 2004. The purpose was to build upon and share Ghana's five decades of internationally acclaimed experience and competence in peace operations with other states in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) region and the rest of Africa.

This was in recognition of the need for training military, police and civilian men and women to meet the changing demands of multidimensional peace operations. The Centre is one of the three (3) Peacekeeping Training Centres of Excellence mandated by the ECOWAS to offer training in peacekeeping and peace support operations (PSO) in Africa.

The Centre delivers training courses in three thematic areas; Peace Support Operations, Conflict Management and Peace and Security Studies and also runs Masters and PhD programmes in same. The KAIPTC has a world-class research department that undertakes research in the thematic areas in Peace and Security.

Located in Accra, Ghana, the KAIPTC is an internationally recognized institution and has to date trained and tutored over 25,207 participants and students since its inception.

KAIPTC is a gender-sensitive organization and committed to gender equality. Following the launch of its gender policy in 2014, the Centre has mainstreamed gender into its policies and programmes, and integrates same in its focal areas, namely training, research and postgraduate education.

The Centre has developed a Sexual Harassment policy and fully oriented employees on same. It has also provided a Nursing and Childcare Centre and instituted a paternity leave policy, all with the aim to create a conducive work environment at KAIPTC.