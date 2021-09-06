ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
06.09.2021 Headlines

Water supply to parts of Accra to be interrupted from September 13 to 17

Water supply to parts of Accra to be interrupted from September 13 to 17
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Cast Your Vote on the 1992 Constitution
Cast Your Vote on the 1992 Constitution
Are these still relevant today? Indemnity clause, ex-gratia, state sponsor of ex-presidents, MPs car loans, etc...

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has announced the interruption in water supply to the western part of the Greater Accra Region from September 13 to 17 2021.

The areas envisaged to be hardest hit are Weija, Gbawe, Kasoa, Mallam, Sakaman, Odorkor, Dansoman, Mamprobi, Agege, Korle-Gorno, Korle-Bu, Laterbiokorshie, Mataheko, North Industrial Area.

Other areas are Kaneshie, Awudome Estates, North Kaneshie, Abeka La Paz, Quarshieman, Anyaa, Santa Maria, Ablekuma, Alhaji, Tabora, Tesano, Dome, Taifa, Achimota and surrounding communities.

A statement by the company said its engineers will be replacing some faulty valves on the main 900 mm transmission pipelines, which impedes water flow and causes serious challenges in the distribution lines.

It also said there are some leakages within the supply area, causing GWCL to lose several volumes of water daily and consequently having a serious impact on the volumes available for consumption.

“GWCL engineers will also take advantage of the shutdown to install some electromagnetic meters at the Weija Treatment Plant, which will help in the company's drive to reduce Non-Revenue Water,” it added.

The company thus entreated consumers in Accra, “especially consumers in the western part of the metropolis to store enough water for consumption during the period of the shut-down.”

The GWCL assured that water supply will resume immediately the repair works are completed adding that it has put in place measures to serve the affected areas.

---DGN online

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Akufo-Addo commissions Western-North Region RCC building
06.09.2021 | Headlines
Guinea coup: Instead of your late in the day threats, boldly call out African Presidents on wrong tracks – Ablakwa to ECOWAS, AU, others
06.09.2021 | Headlines
Deputy Defence Minister dares Onua TV/TV3 over 'rotten' Afari Military Hospital claims
06.09.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo appoints Yawson Amoah as Sefwi Akontombra DCE
06.09.2021 | Headlines
Bagbin can't vacate Assin North MP from Parliament over law suit – Parliamentary Service
06.09.2021 | Headlines
1D1F: President Akufo-Addo Commissions Gh¢6.7 Million Sefwi Akontombra Rice Factory.
06.09.2021 | Headlines
"Sell Your Achievements to the people to meet your Breaking the Eight slogan" Chief advises NPP government
05.09.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo drops first name of new MMDCEs
06.09.2021 | Headlines
Airbus scandal: We'll petition Special Prosecutor, AG to probe Mahama the 'grand papa of corruption' — Fixing The Country Movement
05.09.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line