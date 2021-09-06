Water supply to parts of Accra to be interrupted from September 13 to 17

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has announced the interruption in water supply to the western part of the Greater Accra Region from September 13 to 17 2021.

The areas envisaged to be hardest hit are Weija, Gbawe, Kasoa, Mallam, Sakaman, Odorkor, Dansoman, Mamprobi, Agege, Korle-Gorno, Korle-Bu, Laterbiokorshie, Mataheko, North Industrial Area.

Other areas are Kaneshie, Awudome Estates, North Kaneshie, Abeka La Paz, Quarshieman, Anyaa, Santa Maria, Ablekuma, Alhaji, Tabora, Tesano, Dome, Taifa, Achimota and surrounding communities.

A statement by the company said its engineers will be replacing some faulty valves on the main 900 mm transmission pipelines, which impedes water flow and causes serious challenges in the distribution lines.

It also said there are some leakages within the supply area, causing GWCL to lose several volumes of water daily and consequently having a serious impact on the volumes available for consumption.

“GWCL engineers will also take advantage of the shutdown to install some electromagnetic meters at the Weija Treatment Plant, which will help in the company's drive to reduce Non-Revenue Water,” it added.

The company thus entreated consumers in Accra, “especially consumers in the western part of the metropolis to store enough water for consumption during the period of the shut-down.”

The GWCL assured that water supply will resume immediately the repair works are completed adding that it has put in place measures to serve the affected areas.

---DGN online