Akufo-Addo appoints Yawson Amoah as Sefwi Akontombra DCE

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has named Yawson Amoah as the substantive District Chief Executive (DCE) for Sefwi Akontombra in the Western Region.

This comes on the back of several calls for the President to name DCEs in the various districts for his second term of office.

Having paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Sefwi Akontombra as part of his tour of the Western North Region on Saturday, September 4, 2021, the President named the first of the many DCEs expected to be announced.

Naming Yawson Amoah as the substantive DCE for Sefwi Akontombra, President Akufo-Addo assured Ghanaians that the full list of DCEs for his second term will be finalised by the end of September.

“I want to be sure of the competencies, political suitabilities among others before announcing the MMDCEs. It is not an easy task. There is a need for broad consultations. I have set up committees at the regional and national levels to make recommendations for me.

“At the end of the day, they are my appointees at the local level and I will need to ensure that they are fit for the job. All these will be finalised by the end of this month,” the President noted.

Once the list is finalised, an official announcement will be made by the government.

The new DCEs will represent President Akufo-Addo at the local level to help his government succeed in the time remaining in his second tenure.