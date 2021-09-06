ModernGhana logo
Health Minister inaugurates Medical & Dental Council, charges them to make Ghana, health administration proud

By James Appiakorang
The Minister of Health Kwaku Agyeman Manu has charged members of the new Medical and Dental Council to work assiduously to make Ghana and the Health ministry proud.

He said the 10th MDC which has been a reinstatement of the 9th board come in with a huge experience from the previous role.

This, according to Mr. Agyeman Manu will be very profitable and helpful.

He is optimistic that they will perform excellently.

Chairman of the Board, Prof Paul Kwame Nyame in his speech noted that the Board has a youthful executive with several opportunities for innovation and transformation.

“They will be buoyed up by other not-so-young members who bring along a bank of institutional memory, with lifetime working experience,” he said.

Thanking the Minister of Health, Prof Nyame continued that the constitution of the Board demonstrates a deep appreciation of the history, vision and mission of the MDC.

The members of the Board are Prof Paul Kwame Nyame (chairman), Dr. Constance Addo-Yobo- Dental representative, Dr Ernest Yorke-Medical rep, Mrs Rebecca Bantey- representative of Physician Assistants and Certified Registered anaesthetists, Mrs Stella Otema Badu- Attorney-General’s rep.

The rest are Prof Margaret Lartey- rep of training institutions, Hon Mahama A. Seini- Deputy Minister and Minister's rep, Mr Samuel Adjapong -lay male rep, H. E. Cecilia Gyan Amoah- female lay rep and Dr Divine Ndonbi Banyubala, Registrar and Secretary to the Board.

