ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
06.09.2021 Headlines

Bagbin can't vacate Assin North MP from Parliament over law suit – Parliamentary Service

Bagbin can't vacate Assin North MP from Parliament over law suit – Parliamentary Service
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Cast Your Vote on the 1992 Constitution
Cast Your Vote on the 1992 Constitution
Are these still relevant today? Indemnity clause, ex-gratia, state sponsor of ex-presidents, MPs car loans, etc...

The Parliamentary Service has said the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin doe not plan to vacate the Assin North seat held by the National Democratic Congress' Parliamentary Candidate, James Quayson, whose victory in the 2020 election was annulled a High Court on July 28.

According to letter a from the Service to the Registrar of the Law Court Complex, Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, said the issue has “not been concluded by the Courts with competent jurisdiction on the matter.”

The letter sighted by Citi News added that the Speaker “is not clothed with the legal basis to make a pronouncement on the matter and can thus not declare the occurrence of a vacancy in the House pursuant to the 1992 Constitution and the Standing Orders of the House.”

Mr. Quayson, after the initial ruling by the Cape Coast High Court, filed a suit at the Appeals Court on August 5 to suspend his removal as an elected MP.

He has also appealed the ruling which had to do with him holding dual citizenship status before contesting in the polls.

The letter also referenced article 117 of the 1992 Constitution with regards to the service of processes on the Speaker or a Member of Parliament.

“Mr. Speaker further noted in his formal communication on the matter on the 9th June 2021 that ‘when, Parliament is on recess and a Speaker, Member of Parliament or Clerk to Parliament is in the precincts of Parliament, there is a presumption that the Speaker, Member of Parliament or Clerk to Parliament is attending to the business of Parliament, and cannot be served a process within the precincts of Parliament.'”

The service said Mr. Bagbin wanted these provisions to be respected and complied with by Court Registrars and bailiffs “to ensure the mutual respect and balance of the Legislature and judiciary as Arms of government.”

---citinews

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Guinea coup: Instead of your late in the day threats, boldly call out African Presidents on wrong tracks – Ablakwa to ECOWAS, AU, others
06.09.2021 | Headlines
Deputy Defence Minister dares Onua TV/TV3 over 'rotten' Afari Military Hospital claims
06.09.2021 | Headlines
Water supply to parts of Accra to be interrupted from September 13 to 17
06.09.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo appoints Yawson Amoah as Sefwi Akontombra DCE
06.09.2021 | Headlines
1D1F: President Akufo-Addo Commissions Gh¢6.7 Million Sefwi Akontombra Rice Factory.
06.09.2021 | Headlines
"Sell Your Achievements to the people to meet your Breaking the Eight slogan" Chief advises NPP government
05.09.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo drops first name of new MMDCEs
06.09.2021 | Headlines
Airbus scandal: We'll petition Special Prosecutor, AG to probe Mahama the 'grand papa of corruption' — Fixing The Country Movement
05.09.2021 | Headlines
AKER/GNPC deal is smart stealing, stop it now – Onasis Kobby
05.09.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line