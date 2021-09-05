Include farmers in agricultural policies - Government urged

The Akwamuhene of Techiman traditional area Nana Owusu Gyare has urge government to involve farmers in the formation of policies that governs farming activities in the country

Speaking to Agyenkwa news at a round table meeting organized by Ghana Federation of Forest and Farm Producers (GhaFFaP) at Hotel de Geogeo in the Techiman municipal of the Bono East Region,

Nana Owusu Gyare who chaired the meeting hinted that increasing farm produce and planting of trees help boost the economy

Nana Owusu Gyare however lamented that abandonment of projects by political parties has been a great contribute to the retardation of the National development

He added that he is very optimistic that government's keen interest to consulting and involving farmers in their endeavors will create room for a successful future to the National economy in the future

He bemoaned that Ghana's political entities divert monies meant to progress developmental projects in the country to a wrongful site which later becomes unused which cause financial deficit to the state

He further proposed to the political leaders of the Nation to use continual and maintenance of projects made by their predecessors as their culture which will enable Ghana to achieve its goals mission and vision on Earth

Nana Owusu Gyare again task the government of Ghana to motivate and encourage the youth which is the greater work force in the country to be interested and have passion in the agricultural sector which is the backbone of the Ghana's economy by given them financial support and be place them in their area of specialisation

He added that technical know-how professional personalities in any sector of the economy in the Country should be given opportunities and Chances in their area of specialisation when dividing labor to help build a better Ghana and make the Nation Great and Strong and gradually eradicate unemployment

in the country

In the meantime, the General Manager of the Techiman Operational Zone of the Ghana Business Resource Centre (BRC)

Mr Patrick Asante urge all individuals , groups, partnerships and all cooperate institutions in the Country to work hand in hand with Business Resource Center (BRC) to get what it takes to gain or break even in any business aspect of life

He hinted that every business-oriented person ,groups and amongst others should seek advice from them before commencing on business

He stressed that training and assisting individuals and groups to get knowledge and financial assistance any job centre hence they should visit them regularly to enable gain what it takes to achieve success in life