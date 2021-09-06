Akufo-Addo lauds Dixcove for unity

President Nana Akufo-Addo Saturday lauded the oneness exhibited by the two paramount areas of the Dixcove Traditional Council in the Ahanta West Municipality and said it would bolster development.

"You should continue to live in understanding, harmony and peace and remain united," he added.

The two paramount areas had witnessed turbulence resulting in attacks and physical abuses.

President Akufo-Addo, at a durbar to welcome him ahead of the inspection of Dixcove sea defence wall, said: "I am happy that the Omanhene of Upper Dixcove, Oberempong Hima Dekyi XIV and Omanhen of Lower Discove, Nana Kwasi Agyemang IX, are together to welcome me."

He recalled that during the 2020 electioneering, when he visited Dixcove, he did not meet Nana Agyeman because he was on admission at Effia Nkwanta Hospital.

President Akufo-Addo was full of joy as peace was gaining roots again in the area, describing it as beautiful.

"The last time I came around...I had to visit Nana Kwesi Agyeman at Effia Nkwanta due to this social turbulence. We thank God he is here with us and smiling…. It's beautiful to see the two chiefs sitting here, I appeal to you to continue to do this," he said.

Dixcove needed peace and unity of purpose to chart her development path as she partnered the government to prosecute its agenda for the country, the President said.

He later visited the Dixcove sea defence project, which is nearing completion, to provide a safe landing beach for the fishing community.

The Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, said the Region was dear to the President, especially the construction of the sea defence, to protect lives and property.

The President later cut the sod for the reconstruction of the Tarkwa-Agona Nkwanta road.

GNA