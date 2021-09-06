ModernGhana logo
06.09.2021 Social News

Hassan Ayariga thanks God with 49th birthday celebration with orphans for saving him from covid-19 grips

Founder and leader of All People’s Congress (APC) Dr Hassan Ayariga has celebrated his birthday with orphans and less privileged at Trinity Home Academy in Tutu Akuapem in the Eastern Region.

Dr Hassan Ayariga 49th birthday celebration was to thank God for saving from the grips of covid-19.

He was admitted to the hospital and put on oxygen after he tested positive for covid-19.

He said he was grateful to Allah for always being with him and his family.

To show gratitude to God, he spent time with the orphans at Trinity Home Academy at Tutu Akuapem on his birthday, September 4.

He, however, thanked his wife and loved ones for the love they showed to him when he was admitted to the hospital.

Mr Ayariga showed gratitude to his wife, Madam Sophia for always been there for him.

The orphans in their hundreds also expressed gratitude to Dr Hassan Ayariga for the donations and dining with them.

There were cutting of a birthday cake, distribution of gifts, food, drinks and other items to the children and their caregivers.

Atubugri Simon Atule
Atubugri Simon Atule

Upper East Regional Correspondent Page: AtubugriSimonAtule

