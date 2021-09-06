Akufo-Addo drops first name of new MMDCEs

The presidential nominee Yawson Amoah as the DCE for Sefwi Akontombra

President Nana Akufo-Addo has started the naming of his representatives at the District Assembly level by retaining Yawson Amoah, to continue as the District Chief Executive for Sefwi Akontombra in the Western North Region.

The first appointment was made less than 24 hours after the President indicated on Takoradi-based, Skyy Power FM that matters relating to the appointment of new Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives would be resolved before the end of September.

Mr. Yawson Amoah has been lucky to be maintained when the President paid a courtesy call on the chief of Sefwi Akontombra, Nana Kwabena Bioh II after an appeal was made to the President to reappoint him, as the District Chief Executive for the area.

Already, the President has justified the delay in announcing his MMDCEs in his second term presidency few months to the end of his first year.

The President said the delay is to offer him the opportunity to scrutinize his list of appointees to come out with individuals who would have won his conviction.

He explained that “I want to be sure about the people that are going to help me at the local government level to be in place all through the rest of my mandate”.

President Akufo-Addo said, “They (MMDCEs) are there already. The impression is being given that there are no MMDCEs in the system, it is false. All the people who were MMDCEs in my first term are still at post”.

He continued that “I instructed the Chief of Staff who is the administrator of all of these people to extend their tenure in an acting capacity because the President has that power in the constitution. If there is that vacancy, people can act to fill that vacancy pending the appointment of substantive officeholders. So there is no vacuum in local government in Ghana as we speak today”.

President Akufo-Addo indicated that he had originally hoped that plans to amend the constitution to give room for the election of MMDCEs by citizens, would have materialized to give the appointing power to Ghanaians.

—DGN online