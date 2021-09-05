AKER/GNPC deal is smart stealing, stop it now – Onasis Kobby

Director of Operations of Indigenous Oil and Gas Company, Onasis Kobby

Listen to article

Director of Operations of Indigenous Oil and Gas Company, Onasis Kobby says moves by Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) to buy stakes in Aker Energy and AGM oil blocks is a smart move by government to steal from the country’s resources.

In a release, he notes that the GNPC made separate presentations to the Nana Akufo-Addo cabinet that endorsed the proposed share purchase and to Parliament of Ghana.

According to him, in the presentation to Parliament, GNPC omitted the Post-Transaction Structure that will see the creation of various set-ups with allocated stakes.

Accusing those behind the deal of selling lies to the public, Onasis Kobby stresses in his write-up that the intent of the deal is to loot from the country’s resources.

“The Ghanaian public has been lied to in respect of the intent of the Aker/GNPC share purchase. From a cursory look at events , format and PR surrounding the transaction, a critical thinker and industry player will not fall short at labeling transaction as a deliberate scheme to steal the resources of the nation,” part of the statement from Director of Operations of Indigenous Oil and Gas Company reads.

He continues, “This arrangement only seek to steal our money in the name of buying shares then not having control over the resources in the end. Stop this arrangement NOW.”

This comes after the Minister responsible for Energy, Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh laid before Parliament, a request for approval of shares in Aker and AGM blocks last week.

In the proposal, the goverment is seeking approval for the acquisition of 37% interest in Deep Water Tano/Cape Three Points (DWT/CTP) operated by Aker Energy Ghana Limited and 70% stake in the South Deep Water Tano (SDWT) operated by AGM Petroleum Ghana Limited.

Find below the statement from Onasis Kobby:

AKER/GNPC deal is smart stealing .

The Ghanaian public has been lied to in respect of the intent of the Aker/GNPC share purchase. From a cursory look at events , format and PR surrounding the transaction, a critical thinker and industry player will not fall short at labeling transaction as a deliberate scheme to steal the resources of the nation .

GNPC made separate presentations to the Nana Akufo Addo cabinet that endorsed the proposed share purchase and to parliament of Ghana . In their presentation to Parliament, GNPC omitted the Post-Transaction Structure - Create an Operator JV diagram as captured on page 26 in the presentation to cabinet

This is what the Post Transaction structure is supposed to be.

GNPC 10 % ( though not mentioned but constant )

Explorco 33% ( GNPC subsidiary)

Aker 4 %

JV to operate the field 10% ( 6% aker and 4% Explorco ) .

Lukoil 38%

Fueltrade 5%.

In All listed shareholders are to be treated distinctively.

From the above structure , it is clear a distinct Lukoil owns the majority shares in the block , so how does it make any sense, that a certain JV to be formed by Aker and Explorco is going to be the operator where all decisions with regards to the development and production of the field will be taken ?.

Isn’t it curious the majority shareholder of the block thus Lukoil is not part of the proposed JV to operate the field ? .

THE JV.

The deal is proposing a JV /Joint Operator Company to serve as the operator through a fund which will be owned by Aker 60% and Explorco 40% . The JV which will be a distinct company/fund will own shares in the DWT-CTP block with 10% ( Aker 6% and Explorco 4% ) . From this proposition, Aker has clandestinely taken over control of the block with a majority stake in the JV where all actions will take place .

The sponsors of the deal claim, the arrangement is to train and equip Explorco into becoming an operator in the near future . Quite insulting for Aker Energy to see itself as experienced and credible than GNPC/Explorco in that regard. Aker Energy is owned by Aker ASA and TRG which are all connected to the Norwegian billionaire Kjell Inge Rokke . The company has no credentials as established E&P company . It was purposely set up to enter the Ghanaian hydrocarbon exploitation space. They can never claim to be experienced than our engineers and man power at GNPC with vast knowledge in the industry who have been very instrumental to all multinational companies that have at point in time attempted to invest in our hydrocarbon industry. The reverse must be the case ! Such language should come from Lukoil which is a partner in the block .

Aker Energy makes a claim through GNPC to use a subsidiary of Aker ASA by name AkerBP as a leverage in its operatorship. If that is what the industry is about, then GNPC /Explorco would not need to partner any company as its lead because services of oil and gas service providers can be procured at any point in time . The shareholders and board of Directors of Aker Energy and Aker BP are separate and distinct . At best , Aker Energy can only procure the services of AkerBP for specific tasks .

This arrangement only seek to steal our money in the name of buying shares then not having control over the resources in the end .

Stop this arrangement NOW !

By Onasis Kobby

MBA International Oil and Gas Management , CEPMLP

Director of Operations of Indigenous Oil and Gas Company.