ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
06.09.2021 Headlines

List of MMDCEs appointments will be out this month – Akufo-Addo as he explain delays

List of MMDCEs appointments will be out this month – Akufo-Addo as he explain delays
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Cast Your Vote on the 1992 Constitution
Cast Your Vote on the 1992 Constitution
Are these still relevant today? Indemnity clause, ex-gratia, state sponsor of ex-presidents, MPs car loans, etc...

President Nana Akufo-Addo has indicated that the list of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) will be released this month September.

“This month of September, all these matters will be resolved… in the course of this month, it will be done,” President Akufo-Addo said in response to a question on the matter in an interview with Skyypower FM in Takoradi as part of his tour of the Western Region.

He said the necessary consultations were ongoing to pick the right persons for the assemblies.

The official position of the presidency on the delay in appointing MMDCEs has been that it is not hampering development at the local government level.

Speaking on the delay, the President said “there is the need for broad consultations and that is what I have done. We have set up committees at the regional and national levels to make recommendations for me.”

“I have to really make sure the recommendations fit the political purposes of the government and respond to issues of competence, political suitability and all of these things.”

The appointment of MMDCEs is the sole preserve of the President, per Article 243 (1) of the 1992 Constitution.

At the moment, the government has been criticised for the lack of progress in appointing new MMDCEs eight months into a new administration.

In January, President Akufo-Addo directed all MMDCEs to remain at post until new ones are appointed.

This has since prompted a legal challenge.

The South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, dragged the government to court over the continuous stay of MMDCEs in office eight months after a new administration came into office.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo has no constitutional mandate to direct MMDCEs to remain in office in an acting capacity.

He also wants the court to order the acting MMDCEs to immediately vacate their post.

---citinews

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Akufo-Addo commissions Western-North Region RCC building
06.09.2021 | Headlines
Guinea coup: Instead of your late in the day threats, boldly call out African Presidents on wrong tracks – Ablakwa to ECOWAS, AU, others
06.09.2021 | Headlines
Deputy Defence Minister dares Onua TV/TV3 over 'rotten' Afari Military Hospital claims
06.09.2021 | Headlines
Water supply to parts of Accra to be interrupted from September 13 to 17
06.09.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo appoints Yawson Amoah as Sefwi Akontombra DCE
06.09.2021 | Headlines
Bagbin can't vacate Assin North MP from Parliament over law suit – Parliamentary Service
06.09.2021 | Headlines
1D1F: President Akufo-Addo Commissions Gh¢6.7 Million Sefwi Akontombra Rice Factory.
06.09.2021 | Headlines
"Sell Your Achievements to the people to meet your Breaking the Eight slogan" Chief advises NPP government
05.09.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo drops first name of new MMDCEs
06.09.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line