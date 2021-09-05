ModernGhana logo
5 suspected robbers shot dead at Denkyira Akwaboso

Five suspected armed robbers were gun down during a shoot-out with residents of Denkyira Akwaboso in the Upper Denkyira West of the Central Region.

The bodies have been conveyed to Sefwi -Bibiani Hospital morgue for identification, preservation and autopsy, while two others a male and female managed to escape.

Confirming the incident to the media in Cape Coast, Inspector Evans Ettie, the Regional Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, said on Friday September 03, at about 6:15 am, the Diaso District Police Command had information from the Denkyira Akwaboso on the incident.

He said information revealed that a group of armed robbers attempted to rob residents of the town, which led to a shoot-out between the robbers and residents leading to their death.

Inspector Ettie, said the Police team proceeded to the scene and found five young men lying dead and the bodies together with the scene were photographed and inspected.

The police team saw various degrees of gunshot wounds on their body.

The Deputy Police PRO, stated that the team retrieved two locally manufactured guns and 14 cartridges on them.

The residents identified one of the robbers as Attah, a hardened armed robber within the community who is on the police wanted list.

Inspector Ettie, said the case was under investigations.

GNA

